Quake causes panic in Turkey (PHOTOS)
13:03, 21.07.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Incidents


More than 50 aftershocks measuring  from 2.2 to 4.8 vibrated Turkey in  three and a half hours after a strong earthquake. Bodrum's district governor Bekir Yilmaz urged citizens not to go into houses, TRT reported.

As it was noted earlier, a strong earthquake measuring 6.7 struck off the coasts of Turkey and Greece.

At least two people were killed and about 120 were injured on the Greek holiday island of Kos.

Across a narrow Aegean Sea waterway in Turkey's Bodrum, around 70 people were admitted to hospital, injured in their attempts to flee the overnight temblor. A local hospital official said 100 people were injured, most slightly. 

Greek authorities had dispatched helicopters to airlift the injured to the larger island of Rhodes for treatment.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
