Expert: Iran will do its best to prevent certain countries from interfering in Karabakh process
14:31, 21.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Iran will do its best to prevent certain countries from interfering in the Karabakh settlement, Iranian expert on regional issues Ehsan Hushmand told reporters in Yerevan implying the latest statements of Turkish officials, in particular, foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkish foreign minister urged the OSCE Minsk Group to intensify efforts into the settlement of Karabakh conflict, noting the need for the withdrawal of Armenian units from the “occupied” territories of Azerbaijan.

According to him, Iran supports exclusively peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“We would like Iran to have greater involvement in the conflict resolution process so that it could prevent the possibility of resumption of hostilities. Military solution is not in the interests of any country. We are sure that a fair solution will be found as a result of prudent policy of the regional countries,” he said.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
