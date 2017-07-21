Iranian expert: Enemies of Iran and Armenia try to damage relations

YEREVAN. – The enemies of Iran and Armenia periodically take steps to damage the relations between two countries, but these relations are developing day by day, Iranian expert Ehsan Hushmand told reporters in Yerevan on Friday.

“Even in the most difficult moments, the Iranian people and the Iranian government were and will remain next to Armenia. The enemies of our two countries periodically take steps to harm, but we should happily record that our relations are developing day by day,” he emphasized.

The so-called wall between the two countries, namely visa restrictions, has been lifted, he said.

“The number of Iranian tourists in Armenia has significantly increased. However, this does not mean that everything is perfect. There is a huge unrealized potential,” he added.