Prosecutor of Armenia’s Armed Group case reads out indictments

YEREVAN. - The prosecutor in the case on neutralizing an armed group in Yerevan read the indictment at the session of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash districts on Friday.

According to the conclusion, former Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Vahan Shirkhanyan got acquainted with Artur Vardanyan and advised the latter to refrain from attacking governmental buildings during the actions aimed at power change. He mentioned the assault on the President as one of the possible options. Shikhanyan also committed himself to ensuring the participation of the army or ensure its neutrality in those processes.

Artur Vardanyan also got acquainted with representative of Homeland and Honor Party Garnik Margaryan, who stated that the only way out was the armed uprising, and went on to introduce the former with his military friends Vladimir Arakelyan and Khachik Avetisyan.

The members of the armed group also discussed the possibility of downing the president’s jet during the flight but no specific steps were taken in that direction.

The armed group was preparing attacks on the buildings of the Armenian President’s residence, Parliament, Constitutional Court, Government, and Public Television of Armenia.

During Friday’s session, attorney of defendant Hrachya Saribekyan, Ruzanna Siirekanyan, and attorney of defendant Artur Vardanyan, Sirush Aghvanyan, made motions on changing the precautionary measure of arrest in regard to their clients, which the court denied.

33 persons were involved as part of the investigation. They were charged with creating a criminal gang and participating in an illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition.