News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 25
USD
478.85
EUR
558.1
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.85
EUR
558.1
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Prosecutor of Armenia’s Armed Group case reads out indictments
15:11, 21.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The prosecutor in the case on neutralizing an armed group in Yerevan read the indictment at the session of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash districts on Friday.

According to the conclusion, former Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Vahan Shirkhanyan got acquainted with Artur Vardanyan and advised the latter to refrain from attacking governmental buildings during the actions aimed at power change. He mentioned the assault on the President as one of the possible options. Shikhanyan also committed himself to ensuring the participation of the army or ensure its neutrality in those processes.

Artur Vardanyan also got acquainted with representative of Homeland and Honor Party Garnik Margaryan, who stated that the only way out was the armed uprising, and went on to introduce the former with his military friends Vladimir Arakelyan and Khachik Avetisyan.

The members of the armed group also discussed the possibility of downing the president’s jet during the flight but no specific steps were taken in that direction.

The armed group was preparing attacks on the buildings of the Armenian President’s residence, Parliament, Constitutional Court, Government, and Public Television of Armenia.

During Friday’s session, attorney of defendant Hrachya Saribekyan, Ruzanna Siirekanyan, and attorney of defendant Artur Vardanyan, Sirush Aghvanyan, made motions on changing the precautionary measure of arrest in regard to their clients, which the court denied.

33 persons were involved as part of the investigation. They were charged with creating a criminal gang and participating in an illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Ombudsman’s Office: Activist Gevorg Safaryan has been transferred to secure ward
Based on the publications regarding Safaryan’s transfer to an isolation ward, the Office of the Human Rights Defender immediately initiated a discussion...
 Deputy Chairman: Armenia’s Heritage Party will not topple current authorities
Leader of Heritage Party Raffi Hovannisian recently stated that they will launch the process of Velvet Revolution in Armenia...
 Sharmazanov: Currently there is no alternative to EAEU
“It was not even a statement subject to discussion..."
 ARF Dashnaktsutyun not discussing withdrawal from government
, David Lokyan assured that speculations are nothing but “fake rumors”...
 Sharmazanov: I hope Dashnaktsutyun has its hand in all positive changes in Armenia
''The Republican [Party of Armenia], Dashnaktsutyun and the rest took an exam in the form of election..."
 OSCE/ODIHR issues Armenia parliamentary election final report
Several electoral shortcomings and fraud are pointed to in this account...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news