Armenia's Sargsyan congratulates newly elected Indian president
16:15, 21.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has sent a message of congratulation to newly elected President of India Ram Nath Kovind wishing him success in his future endeavors.

President Sargsyan expressed confidence that friendly India will continue the path of development during his term in office and will make significant contribution to the establishment of regional and international stability and peace.

He assured that Armenia attaches significance to the development and strengthening of deeply rooted ties with India.

