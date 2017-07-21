News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 25
USD
478.85
EUR
558.1
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.85
EUR
558.1
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Turkish parliament committee bans “genocide” word
18:18, 21.07.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish parliament’s constitution committee adopted amendments on changes in regulations proposed by the ruling Justice and Development party.

Representatives of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party and Republican People's Party slammed the bill which was finally adopted.

New regulations suggest using sanctions in case of insult or accusations against the history of the Turkish people and the common past of the people living in Turkey. In such a case, for example, deputies can be removed from meetings and deprived of 2/3 of their salaries. In this context, the words “genocide” and “Kurdistan” can be a reason for punishment.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Proposal banning term “genocide” to be debated at Turkey parliament committee
The 18-point package of amendments will be forwarded to a subcommittee...
 Armenian member of Turkey parliament: Genocide should be discussed in Turkish legislature, not in those of foreign count
Our pains are not discussed today in the Meclis. For that reason, they become the subject of discussion by the parliaments of other countries…
 Assembly Committee approves freeway signs for Pasadena Genocide Memorial
“I am so excited to see this piece of legislation moving through the legislature…
 Swedish MP about suing Erdogan: No lessons seems to have been learnt from the past
Swedish lawmakers are accusing Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan of genocide…
 Henry Theriault elected president of genocide scholars’ association
Suren Manukyan was elected member of IAGS’s Advisory Board…
 Turkey writer: Armenian Genocide denial is equal to losing own dignity
Zeynel Abidin Kızılyaprak is in Armenia within the framework of journalists’ program by the Hrant Dink Foundation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news