Turkish parliament committee bans “genocide” word

Turkish parliament’s constitution committee adopted amendments on changes in regulations proposed by the ruling Justice and Development party.

Representatives of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party and Republican People's Party slammed the bill which was finally adopted.

New regulations suggest using sanctions in case of insult or accusations against the history of the Turkish people and the common past of the people living in Turkey. In such a case, for example, deputies can be removed from meetings and deprived of 2/3 of their salaries. In this context, the words “genocide” and “Kurdistan” can be a reason for punishment.