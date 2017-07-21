News
Erdogan urges Germany to pull itself together
18:54, 21.07.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

President of Turkey Recep Tayiip Erdogan urged Germany to pull itself together and accused Berlin of supporting terrorists.

“I want to remind my German friends and the entire world: You are not strong enough to defame Turkey and you are never strong enough to scare us with such things,” he said.

Erdogan slammed German Foreign Ministry’s decision to suspend investments to Turkey, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

“There isn’t any investigation or inspection on any German companies. These are all lies.”

