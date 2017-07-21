News
Ashotyan: Armenia is a state exporting international security
17:40, 21.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Armenia is a country, which exports international security.

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan told the aforementioned at the meeting with US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills on Friday. 

Armen Ashotyan highly appreciated the bilateral relations, including at the inter-parliamentary level, the press service of the Armenian National Assembly informed Armenian News – NEWS.am. In this context, Armen Ashotyan highlighted the efficient cooperation between the relevant committees of the two countries’ parliaments and the intensification of the contacts between the parliamentary Friendship Groups.

Ambassador Mills, for his part, congratulated Armen Ashotyan on being elected in the post of the Committee Chairman and underscored the need for deepening the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

According to Ambassador Mills, the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations is one of the key structures of the parliamentary diplomacy. He also noted that they expect to continue the already formed partnership with the Committee, which is now under Ashotyan’s skilful leadership, together with new members, who replenished the committee, recording new achievements in strengthening the bilateral relations.

At the meeting the sides also touched on the formation of the Analytical Council Working Group set up upon the initiative of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and the objectives of its activity. In this context, the possible directions of cooperation with the US Embassy to Armenia were discussed.

Apart from this, the sides referred to the regional problems. They attached importance to ensuring stability and security in the region and the peaceful settlement of the existing conflicts. In this context, Armen Ashotyan referred to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, highlighting the peaceful solution of the issue and insurance of stability and security in the region. He also highly appreciated the role of the US in this issue as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country. Ashotyan stressed that Armenia expects a more targeted position from the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Referring to the directions of cooperation between the two countries, the Ambassador underscored the strength of the Armenian-US relations.

At the end of the meeting, the sides also talked about the plans for further cooperation. 

