Armenia’s Sargsyan: We wish male beneficiaries of Luys foundation served in army

YEREVAN. - We wish the male beneficiaries of Luys foundation accepted for Master’s degree to have served in the Armenian Army.
Co-founder of Luys Foundation, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said the aforementioned on Friday, at the meeting with the scholarship holders of Luys Foundation of 2017-2018 academic year.
“I want each of you to condition your own success by the success of our country. I very much wish all the youths, who have a supply of knowledge, to try to have their personal success in Armenia,” the President said.
“I understand very well that this is a complex matter and that Armenia does not yet have favorable conditions, but on the other hand, I want you to understand it very well that when our country does have such conditions, it will have no need in supporters. And the obligation of each one of us will be to bring our contribution for having such a state.
I would like to once again congratulate all those people, who have deserved encouragement and support thanks to their knowledge. I wish you a good journey. And as always, during such meetings the most pleasant thing for me is not to advise you but respond to your questions, since this is the most important part of such meetings.
It gives an opportunity to see what issues exist and in which direction the thinking of the youth is developing. I am very happy that the Armenian youths are able to quickly orientate in the fast-changing world,” Sargsyan stressed.