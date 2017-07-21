News
Deputy Minister briefs Diaspora Armenian youths on “That is me”and “I have the honor” programs
18:44, 21.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. - First Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan on Friday received the Diaspora Armenian youths, who have visited Armenia with the support of the Birthright Foundation.

Welcoming the attendees, Artak Zakaryan presented the internal and external directions of the Armenian defense policy, the course of bilateral and multilateral military cooperation with a number of states and allies, as well as the programs currently being implemented by the Ministry, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

At the meeting, the First Defense Minister also responded to the various questions of interest to the Diaspora Armenian youths, the significant part of which related to the “That is me” and “I have the honor” program, which have given an opportunity of choosing new forms of military service, having become the subject of wide public discussions during the recent months. 

