Attorney: Armenia ranks 9th according to number of applications lodged with ECHR

Among 47 states, which joined ECHR and are member states of the Council of Europe, Armenian ranks 9th according to the number of complaints lodged.
Renowned attorney Vahe Grigoryan wrote the aforementioned on his Facebook page, noting that as of July 1 the number of pending complaints lodged against Armenia is 1817.
“There is one reservation with regard to this number: not all of these 1817 applications have been generated by the “efforts” of the Armenian justice system. A significant part of these applications (nearly 40 percent) have been lodged by Azerbaijan: these are the complaints of Azerbaijani refugees on property damage incurred in the 1992-1994 war, as well as in the 2016 April War,” the attorney wrote.
The attorney estimated that Armenia is an absolute leader among 47 CoE member states according to the number of applications in the consideration stage in ECHR (nearly 70 applications).