News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 25
USD
478.85
EUR
558.1
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.85
EUR
558.1
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Family of convicted driver extradited to Armenia to request President’s clemency
21:39, 21.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. - The family of Armenian driver Hrachya Harutyunyan, who was convicted of causing a major traffic accident in Russia that killed 18 people, is going to lodge a clemency request with President Serzh Sargsyan.

Harutyunyan’s wife, Anahit Harutyunyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Hrachya Harutyunyan was extradited to Armenia on Thursday. The convict’s family members have not yet seen him.

“We should write an application to Serzh Sargsyan requesting to release Hrachya. Let’s see whether he will accept the request or not. We think he will not refuse: Hrachya has served his punishment for four years. We hope he will be allowed to return home,” Harutyunyan said.

According to her, her husband has a number of health issues. “He has spine issues. He has also developed diabetes from fear. His heart…Hrachya says he takes medicines every day and underwent treatment there for one month, but everything has recurred.”

Harutyunyan also noted that during these days she didn’t manage to visit her husband at least once.

Armenian driver Hrachya Harutyunyan was extradited to Armenia on July 20.

He will serve the remaining sentence in Armenia according to the procedures envisaged by the 1983 convention on the transfer of sentenced persons.

Hrachya Harutyunyan had pleaded guilty to causing a major traffic accident in Russia. The truck he was driving had crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, killing 18 and injuring 40 people. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Relatives of driver convicted in Russia to visit him on Saturday
Viktor Martirosyan noted that he is going to send a letter to the Armenian president with a request to release Hrachya Harutyunyan...
 Russian court rules on extradition of Armenian driver
Harutyunyan will be transported to Moscow in 5-7 days and later to Armenia...
 Trial held into extradition of Armenian truck driver in Russia prison
Hrachya Harutyunyan was sentenced to 6 years and 9 months in prison…
 Hrachya Harutyunyan to be extradited from Russia to Armenia
The Armenian authorities, the Ministry of Justice have made consistent efforts to resolve this issue...
Armenian truck driver in Russia prison to be transferred to civil medical facility
The representatives of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of Russia paid a special visit to Harutyunyan…
 Armenian ombudsman addresses Russian colleague over Hrachya Harutyunyan's case
Media reports about the conditions of detention and the health of Harutyunyan appeared on December 24...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news