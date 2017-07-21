Family of convicted driver extradited to Armenia to request President’s clemency

YEREVAN. - The family of Armenian driver Hrachya Harutyunyan, who was convicted of causing a major traffic accident in Russia that killed 18 people, is going to lodge a clemency request with President Serzh Sargsyan.

Harutyunyan’s wife, Anahit Harutyunyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Hrachya Harutyunyan was extradited to Armenia on Thursday. The convict’s family members have not yet seen him.

“We should write an application to Serzh Sargsyan requesting to release Hrachya. Let’s see whether he will accept the request or not. We think he will not refuse: Hrachya has served his punishment for four years. We hope he will be allowed to return home,” Harutyunyan said.

According to her, her husband has a number of health issues. “He has spine issues. He has also developed diabetes from fear. His heart…Hrachya says he takes medicines every day and underwent treatment there for one month, but everything has recurred.”

Harutyunyan also noted that during these days she didn’t manage to visit her husband at least once.

Armenian driver Hrachya Harutyunyan was extradited to Armenia on July 20.

He will serve the remaining sentence in Armenia according to the procedures envisaged by the 1983 convention on the transfer of sentenced persons.

Hrachya Harutyunyan had pleaded guilty to causing a major traffic accident in Russia. The truck he was driving had crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, killing 18 and injuring 40 people. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.