Expert: In Caucasian region ECHR renders least number of judgments against Armenia

YEREVAN. - The confidence of the Armenian citizens in the judicial system of Armenia has grown, head of the Judicial Department Karen Poladyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am on Saturday.
According to him, the number of civil claims is indicative of this.
“In 2013, the Armenian courts received 45,000 civil claims, in 2014—87,000 and in 2015—117,000. In 2016 this number reached 132,000. Currently, there are over 100,000 lawsuits,” he noted.
Responding to the observation that the increase in the number of the lawsuits may be due to the growing injustice in the country, the large number of cases filed with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Armenia being indicative of that, the expert noted that ECHR renders relatively small number of judgments against Armenia as compared to other countries.
In his words, the assessment of the number of judicial acts, which the ECHR rendered against the Caucasian region countries, shows that Armenia is on the last line, leaving behind also Azerbaijan.
“Armenia is on the very last place in the list of countries in the Caucasian region both by the number of acts rendered by the ECHR and by the amount of funds paid as a result of the judgments,” Poladyan said.