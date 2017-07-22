News
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire around 9,000 times in first half of 2017
14:35, 22.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani side violated ceasefire around 9,000 times at the line of contact in the first half of 2017, Karabakh army said in a statement.

Overall, Azerbaijani side fired over 121,000 shots towards Karabakh positions. During the mentioned period, adversary used SPIKE anti-tank guided missiles, TR-107 missile system, D 30 and D 44 guns, 60, 82 and 120 mm mortars and different types of grenades.

Azerbaijani special units made several infiltration attempts that were prevented by the Karabakh army. The adversary troops were thrown back to their positions. On February 25 Azerbaijani armed forces attempted to attack in two directions of the line of contact with NKR. The Karabakh army detected the advancement and drove them back their starting positions while causing them five casualties. The bodies were left in the neutral zone.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
