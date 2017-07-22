Expert: Armenia’s policy is mainly conditioned by Karabakh

YEREVAN. - The domestic and foreign policy of Armenia is conditioned by the Karabakh issue, political scientist, President of Modus Vivendi Center, Ara Papian, told journalists Saturday.

According to the political scientist, the Karabakah issue is a very important issue in the Armenian reality.

“Therefore, it should be said that the greatest issue for us now is the sale of weapons to Azerbaijan by Russia. Especially because of their offensive nature,” Papian noted, adding that the statements of the Russian side on the possibility of Azerbaijan’s acquiring of weapons from other countries, which can seriously destabilize the situation in the region, does not stand up to any criticism.

According to the expert, there are not many countries in the world, which have in their arsenal weapons of such quality acquired at such low prices.

“If Azerbaijan decided to purchase weapons from other countries, it would have acquired them in significantly less amount than from Russia,” he noted.

The expert also noted that all armies of the world have the issue of combining weapons of various kinds.

“If you buy a weapon of the same kind but from another country, it will be hard for you to combine everything. It will be necessary to hire specialists, who will train the servicemen to correctly operate the given equipment,” Papian noted.