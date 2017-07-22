Expert: Russia’s weapons sale to Baku is unpleasant, not that important

YEREVAN. – Russia as a sovereign state has right to sell weapons to any country, including Azerbaijan, Karabakh war veteran Gagik Danielyan believes.
Russia is well aware why Azerbaijan purchases so many weapons and where they plan to use it, he emphasized.
“This can lead to serious consequences, at the level of interstate relations,” he added.
At the same time, Danielyan expressed regret concerning Russian weapon sales to Baku, adding that Moscow has its own business interests.
For his part, chairman of Vahagn NGO, Karabakh war veteran Karapet Karapetyan believes the Armenian side has to be strong enough not to complain about the behavior of other parties.
Russia’s weapons sale to Baku is unpleasant, but this is not the most important fact for the Armenian side, Karapetyan said.
“What shall we do? Take offense at the Russians? We must act in a way so that Russians could respect us,” he added