Armenia’s ruling party: Putin-Aliyev meeting preparation for Armenia-Azerbaijan summit

YEREVAN. – Meeting of the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev in Sochi is an instrument of diplomacy, not yet a result, deputy chairman of Armenia’s ruling party said.

Armen Ashotyan, head of parliament’s committee on foreign affairs and deputy chairman of RPA, said Donald Trump also meets Vladimir Putin, but this does not mean that Russian-American relations can be described as “warm”.

“I am not surprised that Putin meets with Aliyev. For me this is a political round of preparation for the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Ashotyan said.

Azerbaijani and Russian presidents discussed settlement of Karabakh conflict during their meeting on Friday in Sochi.