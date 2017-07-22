Armenian village kindergarten, houses damaged as a result of Azerbaijan’s shelling

The Azerbaijani armed forces on Saturday shelled bordering Chinari village of Armenia’s Tavush province.

Village head of Chinari, Samvel Saghoyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am. In his words, the adversary shelled the village for several hours on end, from 8:00 am till 6:00 pm Friday.

According to Saghoyan, the Chinari residents have incurred 11-12 million AMD losses: residential houses, the village kindergarten, a mill and cattle sheds have been damaged.

“The adversary was shelling the military bases, and in the afternoon also the village. Today it again opened fire in the direction of the military bases. As a result of the shelling, the roof and walls of the kindergarten have been damaged and a grass heap has burnt down. Besides, the village mill has burnt down and the roofs of residential house have been damaged,” the village head said.