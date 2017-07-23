News
Helath condition of Armenia contract serviceman, injured in landmine explosion, is satisfactory
11:03, 23.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. - Helath condition of 29-year-old Arthur Zakharyan, who was wounded in Armenia’s Ararat region is satisfactory now, he is recovering,  Armenian News – NEWS.am was told in the Ministry of Defense Central Clinical Military Hospital in capital city Yerevan. 

Zakharyan underwent leg surgery, the operation was successful.

Earlier it was reported, that  the  contract soldier, Arthur Zakharyan was injured in a landmine explosion in Armenia's Ararat province on July 19.

The Investigative Committee noted that  they received information that the contractor deviated from military route and sustained shrapnel wounds of leg. He was immediately taken to  hospital and was receiving treatment.

