Joseph Dunford:Russia poses greatest threat to US security

Russia poses the greatest threat to US security, but it is just one of many security challenges in today’s environment, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, United States Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford said at a security forum in the US Aspen, Colorado, TASS reported.
But he added that rhe US does not “actually have the luxury today of singling out one challenge.”
“Obviously, North Korea today from a sense-of-urgency perspective would be our No. 1 challenge,” he said.
According to him, Iran and China among other challenges. Dunford said that in dealing with Russia, “first and foremost, we have to be able to deter nuclear war, so we have a nuclear deterrent.”
He also cited maintaining capabilities for conventional military defenses and the need for “allies and partners,” emphasizing relationships with other NATO members.
But he said the United States must also be prepared to deal with threats from Russia in nonmilitary matters as well.
Dunford said he had “no reason” to question the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia meddled in the U.S. presidential election.