Princess Diana’s children remember their final call with mother

Prince William and Prince Harry spoke about the last call with their mother, Princess Diana in a new documentary, Independent reported.
Harry tells the filmmakers the final chat was very brief and it is something he will regret until the end of his days.
"Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say goodbye, you know 'see you later'... If I'd known now obviously what was going to happen I wouldn't have been so blase about it and everything else," William said adding that the phone call stuck in his mind.
According to him, she was simply the best mother for him and his brother.