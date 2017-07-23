News
EU critisizes intention of US to expand sanctions against Russia and Iran
17:59, 23.07.2017
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

The European Union sounded an alarm on Saturday about moves in the U.S. Congress to step up U.S. sanctions on Russia and Iran, urging Washington to keep coordinating with its G7 partners and warning of unintended consequences, Reuters reported.

In a statement by a spokeswoman after Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress reached a deal that could see new legislation pass, the European Commission warned of possibly "wide and indiscriminate" "unintended consequences", notably on the EU's efforts to diversify energy sources away from Russia.

Germany has already warned of possible retaliation if the United States moves to sanction German firms involved with building a new Baltic pipeline for Russian gas.

EU diplomats are concerned that a German-U.S. row over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built by Russia's state-owned Gazprom could complicate efforts in Brussels to forge an EU consensus on negotiating with Russia over the project.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
