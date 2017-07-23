News
Joseph Dunford: Turkey does not want to buy Russian S-400 air defense system
18:34, 23.07.2017
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Media reports noting that Turkey intends to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems were incorrect, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, United States Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford said at a security forum in the US Aspen, Colorado.

According to him, relations with Turkey are very important for the US, despite some disagreements across Syria. He added that US would be worried if the rumors about the sale of missiles were true, but, in fact, it did not happen.

The heads of Turkey and Russia Erdogan and Putin discussed the sale of the S-400 at the negotiations in Moscow in the spring of 2017.

