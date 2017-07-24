Death toll in Kabul explosion rises to 24

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan reported that at least 24 civilians were killed and 42 more were injured as a result of the Kabul blast.

Earlier it was reported that 20 people were killed and 22 more were injured after a suicide car bombing struck near the house of an Afghan politician in western Kabul on Monday, TOLOnews reported.

According to the media, the explosion occurred at 06:45 a.m. local time in Kabul, close to the office of the second Chief Executive of Afghanistan Mohammad Mohaqiq.