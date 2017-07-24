News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 25
USD
478.85
EUR
558.1
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.85
EUR
558.1
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Death toll in Kabul explosion rises to 24
11:00, 24.07.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan reported that at least 24 civilians were killed and 42 more were injured as a result of the Kabul blast.

Earlier it was reported that  20 people were killed and 22 more were injured after a suicide car bombing struck near the house of an Afghan politician in western Kabul on Monday, TOLOnews reported.

According to the media, the explosion occurred at 06:45 a.m. local time in Kabul, close to the office of the second Chief Executive of Afghanistan Mohammad Mohaqiq.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
20 killed in Kabul explosion
More than 20 people were killed and 22 more were injured after a suicide car bombing struck near…
Interpol publishes list of 173 suspected ISIS suicide bombers
The list was drawn up by US intelligence from information captured during the assaults on Isis territories...
 UN Security Council expands "black" list of terrorists
The Security Council has included eight individuals and organizations in the "black" list of terrorists...
 Turkey bans 4,128 Russians on suspicion of having ties with ISIS
Overall, 804 Russians have been banned from entering Turkey...
 Terrorists from Paris and Brussels hide weapons in Belgian school
The terrorists behind the Paris and Brussels attacks probably stored their weapons on a Limburg school premises…
 Source: Hurghada attacker acting under instruction of ISIS
The authorities in Cairo have not confirmed the reports yet...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news