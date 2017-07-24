Armenian FM awards outgoing Polish ambassador

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian received the Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Jerzy Marek Nowakowski on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission.
Minister Nalbandian highlighted the importance of the personal contribution of Ambassador Nowakowski to the development of Armenian-Polish relations in different spheres and, as a token of his valuable contribution, awarded Jerzy Nowakowski with Medal of Honour of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, foreign ministry said in a statement.
Ambassador Nowakowski expressed his gratitude for the high appreciation of his activity and the continuous support provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia throughout his mission.