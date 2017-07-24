News
EU plans to continue dialogue with Turkey on energy, migration and fight against terrorism
18:12, 24.07.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

European Union plans to continue high-level dialogue with Turkey on energy, migration and fight against terrorism despite the existing tension in relations, EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn told reporters.

A regular high-level dialogue between EU and Turkey is set for Tuesday in Brussels and will bring together EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, Commissioner Hahn, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish minister on EU Omer Celik.

Talking to reporters, Commissioner said positions might remain different as a result of talks, for example regarding the rule of law. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
