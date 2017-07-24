Lawyer: Impossible to extradite blogger Alexander Lapshin now

At the moment it is impossible to extradite Israeli-Russian blogger Alexander Lapshin, his lawyer Eduard Chernin said.

The court's decision has not in force, and the defense has not decided on the intention to appeal yet, RIA Novosti reported.

“I will meet with him next week. After the meeting, it will be clear whether an appeal will be filed against the court decision. Lapshin has not made any decision about it,” Chernin said.

The court in Baku sentenced Lapshin, who is a citizen of Russia and Israel, to three years in prison.