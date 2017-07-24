News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 25
USD
478.85
EUR
558.1
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.85
EUR
558.1
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Lawyer: Impossible to extradite blogger Alexander Lapshin now
16:54, 24.07.2017
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

At the moment it is impossible to extradite Israeli-Russian  blogger Alexander Lapshin, his lawyer Eduard Chernin said.

The court's decision has not in force, and the defense has not decided on the intention to appeal yet, RIA Novosti reported.

“I will meet with him next week. After the meeting, it will be clear  whether an appeal will be filed against the court decision. Lapshin has not made any decision about it,” Chernin said.

The court in Baku sentenced Lapshin, who is a citizen of Russia and Israel, to three years in prison.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Committee to Protect Journalists condemns blogger Alexander Lapshin’s verdict
Alexander Lapshin should not be in jail for traveling to a disputed region...
 Russia continues defending legitimate rights of Alexander Lapshin
“We are against criminalization of the visits to any territory in any region...
 Israel is not commenting on blogger Alexander Lapshin’s verdict
Spokesperson for Israeli foreign ministry Emmanuel Nahshon did not comment on the issue...
 Lapshin’s lawyer not ruling out extradition to Russia or Israel
Lawyer described the verdict as “more than a good one”...
 Azerbaijan sentences blogger Alexander Lapshin to 3 years in jail
The verdict was announced during the hearing on Thursday…
 Lapshin’s verdict to be read on July 20
The last plea was then given to Lapshin, who stated that he doesn’t plead guilty but is sorry for his action...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news