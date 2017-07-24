News
Armenia to host seminar on agriculture development within Eastern Partnership program
17:23, 24.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s capital city will host a seminar devoted to the development of agriculture and rural areas within the framework of Eastern Partnership program, Armenian deputy agriculture minister Armen Harutyunyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“This kind of discussions are usually held in Brussels, but our European colleagues agreed to visit us. The main topic is innovation in agriculture,” he said, adding that seminar is set for October.

Representatives of Eastern Partnership member countries as well as experts from western and eastern Europe have been invited. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
