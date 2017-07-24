News
US dollar and euro rate up in Armenia
17:57, 24.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.85/$1 in Armenia on Moonday increasing by 0.03 drams from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 558.1 (up by AMD 0.51), that of one British pound was AMD 624.32 (up by AMD 1.47), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 7.99 (down by AMD 0.15).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 252.95, AMD 19,221.91 and AMD 14,425.47, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
