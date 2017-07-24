Deputy Minister: We will try to find support for new enlarged Armenian communities

YEREVAN. - The Armenian Government will try to find support for the new enlarged communities, First Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Vache Terteryan told Armenian News – NEWS.am on Monday.

The communities enlarged in the first stage received $8,5 million and $2,4 million grants from the Swiss (DDS) and US Agency for International Development (USAID) respectively. The first three communities enlarged in February 2016—Dilijan, Tatev and Tumanyan—have already received equipment: Excavators, garbage trucks, tractors and combines have been purchased for them.

There are already 18 enlarged communities in Armenia, which have been formed from 140 communities. At the moment, the Government proposed to form another 34 enlarged communities from 358.