Armenian Ombudsman’s Office: Activist Gevorg Safaryan has been transferred to secure ward
17:44, 24.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Thanks to the joint efforts of the representatives of the staff of the Office of the Armenian Human Rights Defender, who were in Nubarashen penitentiary institution since Monday morning, and the workers of the Armenian Justice Ministry, it was possible to transfer activist Gevorg Safaryan into a secure ward.

Based on the publications regarding Safaryan’s transfer to an isolation ward, the Office of the Human Rights Defender immediately initiated on its own a discussion procedure, the Human Rights Defender’s office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am. Both Gevorg Safaryan and his attorney were informed about this.

The Office of the Armenian Human Rights Defender is taking, within the legal competencies, all possible measures in Safaryan’s case.  

