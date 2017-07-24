Armenian armed forces take active part in musters between armies of CIS member states

YEREVAN. - The armed forces of Armenia continue to actively take part in all the musters and official assemblies between the armies of CIS member states.
In this framework, the representatives of the Armenian army have been engaged in the 2nd all-army military and sport games, which kicked off in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday and will last till August 1, the Armenian Defense Army informed Armenian News – NEWS.am. Apart from this, the Armenian armed forces will take part in the Reliable Orientation competition for the best military topography services specialist of the armed forces of CIS member states in Borochivi (Russia) from July 24 to 28.
At the same time, pursuant to the 2017 plan of the Council of Defense Ministers of CIS member states, the Physical Preparedness and Sport Division of the Armed Forces of Armenia will attend the subsequent session of the Sports Committee of the Council to be held in Kyrgyzstan on July 30.