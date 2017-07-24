Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Soldiers to start operating in Armenia in fall

YEREVAN. - Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on Monday met with the members of the group, which imitiated the establishment of the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Soldiers in Heratsi No 1 University Hospital Complex, as well as the disabled soldiers undergoing treatment in the center.
Sargsyan underscored the importance of this initiative, which is of public nature, noting that this is one of the best manifestations of the civilian stance. The Minister assured that the issues related to the rehabilitation of disabled soldiers will always remain in the center of attention of the Defense Ministry.
President of the Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan, for his part, summed up the already implemented work and the plans to equip the center with modern equipment necessary for rehabilitation.
Summing up the meeting, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan expressed hope that already in fall the center will start operating, enabling soldiers who acquired disabilities while defending their homeland to recover their health.