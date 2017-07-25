Global oil prices are up

2 men arrested trying to buy drugs at US police station

Bus rams 9 cars in Istanbul

Sevan StartUp Summit 2017 kicks off in Armenia

Official: After joining EAEU, gas tariff changed in favor of Armenian consumers

Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Soldiers to start operating in Armenia in fall

ECHR renders another judgment against Armenia

Armenian armed forces take active part in musters between armies of CIS member states

European Parliament representatives take interest in Karabakh conflict

Armenian PM briefed on reforms in Sevan National Park

Sasna Tsrer’s Areg Kyureghyan transferred from isolation to prison ward

Armenian Ambassador, Red Sea Governor discuss Hurghada incident

Criminal cases launched into Azerbaijan’s targeting Armenian settlements

EU plans to continue dialogue with Turkey on energy, migration and fight against terrorism

Armenian FM awards outgoing Polish ambassador

Armenia and Georgia develop relations based on common interests

US dollar and euro rate up in Armenia

Subscribers of U! prepay tariff by Ucom will call MegaFon Russia network unlimitedly

Armenian Ombudsman’s Office: Activist Gevorg Safaryan has been transferred to secure ward

Armenia to host seminar on agriculture development within Eastern Partnership program

Deputy Minister: We will try to find support for new enlarged Armenian communities

Expert: New opportunities emerge for Armenia and Iran

Lawyer: Impossible to extradite blogger Alexander Lapshin now

Armenian ombudsman briefs CoE commissioner on Azerbaijan's shelling of Armenian villages

USAID wants to help Armenian farmers in fight against “water mafia”

Man dies at Zvartnots airport

Ratio of children born in Armenia is 100 girls per 112 boys in 2017

Serzh Sargsyan goes on vacation

About 1,200 soldiers from 22 states arrive in Russia for army games

Death toll in Kabul explosion rises to 24

Turkish mayor thrown to the ground during festival

Global oil prices are up

Car overturns in Armenia’s Lori: 2-year-old child among injured

20 killed in Kabul explosion

Joseph Dunford: Turkey does not want to buy Russian S-400 air defense system

Karabakh president awards philanthropists Varouzhan Baghramyan and Aram Frankyan with “Gratitude” medal

EU critisizes intention of US to expand sanctions against Russia and Iran

Princess Diana’s children remember their final call with mother

Austrian FM calls for termination of talks on Turkey's accession to EU

Joseph Dunford:Russia poses greatest threat to US security

4.4 quake strikes Greek island following strong earthquake

Helath condition of Armenia contract serviceman, injured in landmine explosion, is satisfactory

Armenia celebrates Vardavar (PHOTOS)

Israeli political scientist: Erdoğan sometimes resembles an elderly hysteric woman

Attacker of famous Armenian psychologist promised to return in the evening

Expert: In Caucasian region ECHR renders least number of judgments against Armenia

France confirms Normandy Four will hold phone conversation

Deputy Chairman: Armenia’s Heritage Party will not topple current authorities

Istanbul Armenian linguist publishes story of his imprisonment and prison break in Turkey

Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra to present new staging of La bohème

Armenian village kindergarten, houses damaged as a result of Azerbaijan’s shelling

Armenia’s ruling party: Putin-Aliyev meeting preparation for Armenia-Azerbaijan summit

Expert: Russia’s weapons sale to Baku is unpleasant, not that important

One of Armenian nationals injured in Hurghada from ICU to general ward

Armenia woman gives birth to 11th child

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 200 times last week

Armenia's ruling party says no economic and political reasons to leave Eurasian Union

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire around 9,000 times in first half of 2017

Expert: Armenia’s policy is mainly conditioned by Karabakh

Azerbaijani side shells Armenian village at night

Garo Paylan condemns attack on Istanbul synagogue

Interpol publishes list of 173 suspected ISIS suicide bombers

8-year-old Armenia boy dies after being hit by a car

4.2 quake strikes central Italy

UK appoints first female president of Supreme Court

Over 400 people attend funeral of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian

Family of convicted driver extradited to Armenia to request President’s clemency

Attorney: Armenia ranks 9th according to number of applications lodged with ECHR

Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

National Museum Institute of Architecture hosts projects of new Yerevan monuments

Tractor driver dies in Armenia incident

Erdogan urges Germany to pull itself together

Deputy Minister briefs Diaspora Armenian youths on “That is me”and “I have the honor” programs

Professor: Karabakh’s Gandzasar Monastery will mark 777th anniversary

Turkish parliament committee bans “genocide” word

Armenian analyst: Turkey will return to embrace NATO

Armenia’s Sargsyan: We wish male beneficiaries of Luys foundation served in army

Armenian President receives chief curator of STANDARD International Triennial (PHOTOS)

Kansas National Guard medical and hazardous material experts to train firefighters in Armenia

Ashotyan: Armenia is a state exporting international security

Dollar and euro gain ground in Armenia

Analyst: Karabakh people realize Azerbaijan is not a party to arrange with

Armenia's Sargsyan congratulates newly elected Indian president

Iranian expert: Enemies of Iran and Armenia try to damage relations

German N-TV channel drops ads targeted at Turkish investments

Prosecutor of Armenia’s Armed Group case reads out indictments

Armenian state agencies send 13 requests for removal information from Google over a year

Ucom decreased prices for “Internet in Roaming” bundles

Expert: Iran will do its best to prevent certain countries from interfering in Karabakh process

Putin to meet Aliyev in Sochi

Militants attack Egypt police convoy

Quake causes panic in Turkey (PHOTOS)

US embassy clarifies: We can issue a visa in an extended passport

Relatives of driver convicted in Russia to visit him on Saturday

2 tourists from Turkey and Sweden killed in Greece quake

UK supports Japan in efforts to curb North Korea

UN Security Council expands "black" list of terrorists

Preliminary reports: No Armenians injured in Greece quake (PHOTOS)

Driver convicted in Russia extradited to Armenia

Kirk Kerkorian’s investment firm sells property and assets