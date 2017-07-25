News
2 men arrested trying to buy drugs at US police station
09:58, 25.07.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

US police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station, AP reported.

Hartford Police say an officer had finished his shift and was walking to his vehicle Sunday when two men approached and asked if he would sell them cocaine.

The two men said they needed to find an ATM to get cash, so the officer directed them to a machine inside the lobby of the police department.

Police said that while the men went inside to get $60 for drugs, the officer called for help and the men were arrested.

Hartford Police did not release their names. The $60 was taken as evidence.

