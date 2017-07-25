News
Newspaper: Why is Armenian PM enthusiastic again?
13:04, 25.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan once again showed his enthusiasm during a regular meeting in Tavush region, Armenian newspaper reported.

“Has something changed? According to the reports, the issues of formation of the future government, at least on the part of Karen Karapetyan, is clear.

“Reshuffle of 2018 government will take place without shocks, processes will evolve very calmly and smoothly, because all the issues will be resolved beforehand. Karen Karapetyan's today's “enthusiasm” shows that he is satisfied with the upcoming developments,” Irates writes.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
