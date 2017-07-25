News
Wednesday
July 26
CNN: Tillerson plans to resign?
12:25, 25.07.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may retire early, CNN reported quoting sources.

As it was noted,  Tillerson considered that the President's last public rebuke of Sessions was unprofessional.

The TV channel added that, the head of State Department  has repeatedly had disagreements with Trump and also actively expressed them.

Earlier, Donald Trump said he regretted the appointment of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. At the same time, the media informed that Trump might replace Jeff Sessions with he ex-mayor of New York Rudolph Giuliani.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
