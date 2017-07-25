CNN: Tillerson plans to resign?

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may retire early, CNN reported quoting sources.
As it was noted, Tillerson considered that the President's last public rebuke of Sessions was unprofessional.
The TV channel added that, the head of State Department has repeatedly had disagreements with Trump and also actively expressed them.
Earlier, Donald Trump said he regretted the appointment of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. At the same time, the media informed that Trump might replace Jeff Sessions with he ex-mayor of New York Rudolph Giuliani.