Wednesday
July 26
MEP: Turkish authorities must understand that they cannot blackmail EU
12:18, 25.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Turkish authorities have to realize they cannot blackmail the European Union, deputy of the European Parliament Frank Engel said in an interview with the Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, the German leadership is reconsidering the state guarantees provided to those making investments in Turkey and these investments will undoubtedly be reduced. At the same time, Engel continued, Germany issued an official warning for German citizens traveling to Turkey, clearly indicating that they could be subject to casual and arbitrary arrests. This, according to the deputy, is an unprecedented language, but Germany does right thing under the current circumstances.

Unless the Turkish authorities understand that they cannot blackmail the EU and other partners and allies, and that Turkey is turning into a dictatorship where the rule of law is abolished, the European countries will have to reconsider their relations with Ankara in general. 

The European Parliament has repeatedly called to freeze negotiations on Turkey's accession to the EU, Engel said, adding that he believes that EU should finally pass into suspension of it, as well as suspension of financing at a preliminary stage.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
