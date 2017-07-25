News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 26
USD
478.83
EUR
557.93
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.83
EUR
557.93
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Russian embassy ready to assist Lapshin's extradition from Azerbaijan
16:02, 25.07.2017
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Embassy in Baku will render the necessary assistance to blogger Alexander Lapshin, a citizen of Russia and Israel, if he requests extradition, RIA Novosti reported quoting embassy's press attaché Denis Apashkin.

“The embassy is in contact with Lapshin’s lawyer and his family. We do not consider ourselves entitled to comment on the decision of the Azerbaijani court. The embassy will further be engaged in protection of Lapshin's rights within its authority,” Apashkin noted.

Commenting on the possible extradition of Lapshin to Russia, he noted that there is an agreement between Russia and Azerbaijan on the transfer of convicts to serve their sentences in the country of their citizenship.

“If Lapshin wants to use the opportunity provided for by this agreement, the embassy will render the necessary assistance,” he stressed.

After his visits to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2011 and 2012, blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin—who is a citizen of Russia, Israel, and several other countries—was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan issued an international search for this famous blogger. On December 15, 2016, Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, and was later extradited to Baku.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lawyer: Impossible to extradite blogger Alexander Lapshin now
The court's decision did not enter into force...
 Committee to Protect Journalists condemns blogger Alexander Lapshin’s verdict
Alexander Lapshin should not be in jail for traveling to a disputed region...
 Russia continues defending legitimate rights of Alexander Lapshin
“We are against criminalization of the visits to any territory in any region...
 Israel is not commenting on blogger Alexander Lapshin’s verdict
Spokesperson for Israeli foreign ministry Emmanuel Nahshon did not comment on the issue...
 Lapshin’s lawyer not ruling out extradition to Russia or Israel
Lawyer described the verdict as “more than a good one”...
 Azerbaijan sentences blogger Alexander Lapshin to 3 years in jail
The verdict was announced during the hearing on Thursday…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news