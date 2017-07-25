Karabakh ombudsman: Armenian sides have to appeal for legal consequences of Azerbaijani crimes

YEREVAN. – The European Court of Human Rights has not been previously investigating cases containing such massive violence as registered during the April war, Ombudsman of Nagorno-Karabakh Ruben Melikyan said.

Melikyan was one of the speakers during the discussion on international awareness about Azerbaijan’s crimes during the April war and complaints filed to the European Court.

Since April 2016 human rights organizations has been more focused don Karabakh conflict. The Armenian sides have to appeal for legal consequences in connection with Azerbaijani crimes.