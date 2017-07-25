News
European Commission to discuss new US sanctions against Russia on July 26
17:04, 25.07.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The European Commission (EC) will discuss the US new sanctions against Russia and Iran on July 26.

The views will be presented by Commission Vice-President for Energy Maros Sefcovic and EU climate action commissioner, Miguel Arias Canete, TASS reported quoting European Commission chief spokesperson Margaritis Schinas.

Earlier, the EC urged the US to coordinate its unilateral prohibitive measures with partners and warned about possible negative consequences of new sanctions for the EU energy security. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
