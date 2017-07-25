News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 26
USD
478.83
EUR
557.93
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.83
EUR
557.93
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Karabakh army responds to Azerbaijani lie: We do not use drones
16:30, 25.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The reports released by Azerbaijani defense ministry about alleged injury of Azerbaijani serviceman Muraz Babakishev from the shot of Armenian drone are false, Karabakh army said in a statement.

The Karabakh Defense Army said the situation at the line of contact remains relatively calm, but the Azerbaijani propaganda is working in its usual style trying to spread misinformation and mislead their society and international community.

The Karabakh army units do not use drones along the line of contact and respect ceasefire.


 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijan commits military crimes
In her words, the life of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh is threatened, there being no factor restraining Azerbaijan...
 Karabakh ombudsman: Armenian sides have to appeal for legal consequences of Azerbaijani crimes
Melikyan was one of the speakers during the discussion on international awareness about Azerbaijan’s crimes...
 Criminal cases launched into Azerbaijan’s targeting Armenian settlements
In particular, shots were fired in the direction of a minor (born in 2000) in the Chinari village cemetery...
 Parliament speaker: Armenia grateful to Russia for its help to solve Karabakh conflict
On 4 July a provocation was committed against Karabakh again...
 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire over 500 times past week
The Azerbaijan armed forces fired from 82 mm mortars and grenade launchers...
 Soldier killed in Karabakh was from Armenia’s Vayots Dzor
The killed soldier was from a socially vulnerable family…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news