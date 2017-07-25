Karabakh army responds to Azerbaijani lie: We do not use drones

STEPANAKERT. – The reports released by Azerbaijani defense ministry about alleged injury of Azerbaijani serviceman Muraz Babakishev from the shot of Armenian drone are false, Karabakh army said in a statement.

The Karabakh Defense Army said the situation at the line of contact remains relatively calm, but the Azerbaijani propaganda is working in its usual style trying to spread misinformation and mislead their society and international community.

The Karabakh army units do not use drones along the line of contact and respect ceasefire.



