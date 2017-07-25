Erdogan: Russia and Turkey signed deal on S-400 missile supplies

Turkey’s missile defense system purchase from Russia will not cause tension with U.S., President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in response to U.S. top general’s concerns.
“Why will it cause tension? A country should be in search for the ideal ways for its own security,” he said, addressing the lawmakers in parliament on July 25.
Erdogan said Russia and Turkey have already signed a deal for the delivery of the S-400 missiles, Hurriyet Daily News reported.
Turkish leader emphasized that Greece, a NATO member, has been using Russian-made S-300 systems for years.