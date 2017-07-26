News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 26
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Missing adviser to Armenia’s Armavir governor found dead
11:26, 26.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Armenian police officers, as well as  representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations found a body of a man in Dalarik village on Tuesday night.

As shamshyan.com reported, police officers suspect that it is the body of the adviser to Armavir region’s governor, Manuk Simonyan, 52, who was reported missing two days ago.

The body was found tied with a wire, lying face down. There was a huge stone on his head. The body was half-decayed, which gives the forensic scientist grounds to assume that Simonyan was killed a few days ago.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
12 injured in Armenia car crash
Ford Transit collided with Mecedes C180 on Wednesday morning…
 Over 2,000 Azerbaijani citizens are in Russian prisons
At least 29,397 foreign citizens are serving their sentences in Russian prisons...
3 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia
The epicenter of the quake was at the depth of 10 kilometers...
Bus rams 9 cars in Istanbul
At least 11 citizens were injured as a result of the accident...
 Man dies at Zvartnots airport
Police received an alert about sudden death of one of the passengers...
 Car overturns in Armenia’s Lori: 2-year-old child among injured
The driver and the passengers, including 2-year-old child among them, sustained injuries and were transferred to hospital…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news