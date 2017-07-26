News
Trump threatens Iran with "big problems"
10:27, 26.07.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Tuesday to adhere to terms of a nuclear deal with world powers or "there will be big, big problems" for Tehran, Haaretz reported.

"If that deal doesn't conform to what it's supposed to conform to, it's going to be big, big problems for them. That I can tell you. Believe me," Trump said at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

According to him, the deal was too profitable, so that Iran as if "couldn't believe" in it and thanked the previous administration of Barack Obama for the agreemnet.

“Instead, they've become emboldened. That won't take place much longer," he said.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
