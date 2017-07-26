Israeli Minister: Israel wants to develop friendly relations with Armenia

YEREVAN. – Israeli regional cooperation minister Tzachi Hanegbi is on a three-day visit to Yerevan during which he met Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.
During the Tuesday meeting, Nalbandian noted the importance of the visit of the Israeli minister to Yerevan. Hanegbi, in turn, stressed that Israel wants to develop friendly relations with Armenia, and this is the main message of his visit.
The parties discussed various issues of the bilateral agenda, current regional and international problems.
The ministers noted importance of expanding the legal framework, holding meetings between the foreign ministers, strengthening of cooperation in international organizations, and intensifying inter-parliamentary exchanges.
Nalbandian and Hanegbi discussed the steps aimed at stimulating trade and economic relations, both sides noted the importance of the use of tourist potential.
During the conversation, the issues concerning deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation in spheres of culture, science and education were discussed.
Hanegbi presented Israel's approaches over regional processes.
At the request of the guest, Nalbandian presented the efforts made by Armenia and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the direction of creating appropriate conditions for a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.