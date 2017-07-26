PM Karen Karapetyan visits National Gallery and History Museum of Armenia

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the National Gallery of Armenia, where he got acquainted with the exhibition “Armenian kings and queens in European engravings and Armenian posters of the 17-19 centuries”, governmental press service reported.
The exhibition includes materials from the collections of director of the Armenian genocide museum-institute, Hayk Demoyan, the Armenian Museum of America in Boston, the Ararat -Eskijean museum and the History Museum of Armenia.
Karapetyan also toured the History Museum of Armenia.
The Prime Minister of Armenia discussed the digitization process and the issues of promoting tourism with the heads of the two museums.