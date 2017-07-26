News
Armenia-Israel cooperation on IT has a future
16:07, 26.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics, Innovations

YEREVAN. – Cooperation between Armenia and Israel in the field of information technology has a future, Israeli regional cooperation minister Tzachi Hanegbi said during a meeting with Armenian transport minister Vahan Martirosyan.

Martirosyan noted the importance of minister’s visit to Yerevan, while expressing hope that this visit will further deepen the Armenian-Israeli cooperation in the fields of transport, communications, telecommunications and IT.

Israeli minister highlighted the recent opening of direct flights, while stressing that this is a good incentive for deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Martirosyan presented transport system of Armenia and the expected program of reforms. He called promising Armenian-Israeli cooperation in the IT sphere given great intellectual potential between two nations.

In this context, Martirosyan invited Israeli official and representatives of Israeli IT companies to DigiTec Expo, which will be held in Yerevan this fall.

Hanegbi also noted the importance of the prospects for the development of the IT sphere, while expressing confidence that the cooperation between Armenia and Israel in this area has a future.

Martirosyan briefed the guest on the directions of development of the telecommunications area, the new technologies introduced by operators, while stressing that they already use Israeli devices. The issues of cyber security were also discussed.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
