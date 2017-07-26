News
Armenian apricot export hits record
14:33, 26.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Export of apricots from Armenia in 2017 hit a seven-year record, deputy agriculture minister Robert Makaryan said.

Over 26 tons of apricots have been exported since the beginning of summer, he told reporters on Wednesday. Although the apricot season is over, export continues thanks to the reserves in refrigerators.

The official added that the export of strawberries has doubled reaching 2.5 thousand tons.

Since the beginning of this year, export of fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables has reached 65 thousand tons with Russia being the main market for the Armenian export.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
