Eurasian Development Bank proposes monetary unit for Eurasian Union

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) proposed an initiative to develop a regional monetary unit for the members of the Eurasian Economic Union, Izvestia newspaper reports quoting the head of the EDB's Integration Studies Center Yevgeniya Vinokurova.

“There are a number of tools that we offer for discussion to monetary regulators, mainly for the long term. For example, the estimated regional monetary unit - it is not a single currency, but an instrument that facilitates mutual settlements, "he said.

At the moment the proposal is supported by Kazakhstan, but this issue has not yet been submitted to the discussion by the Eurasian Union members