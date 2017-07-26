Construction of Armenia solar power station will start in 2018

YEREVAN. – The construction of a large solar power station in Armenia will start in early 2018, deputy energy minister Hayk Harutyunyan told reporters on Wednesday.

The selection of the contestants for construction was announced at the beginning of the year. Ten applicants have been selected, but the competition itself will begin in September. By the end of 2017, the most favorable tariff will be selected. The one who will offer it will build the station in the Masrik area in Gegharkunik province.

Companies from China, Netherlands, South Africa, South Korea, India, Greece, Lebanon, UA|, Spain, France, Italy and Germany have been qualified to the second stage of the contest.